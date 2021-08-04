Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $227.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $228.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

