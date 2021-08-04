Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 934 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after acquiring an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

NYSE:DLR opened at $155.15 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.