Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 38,712 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,712 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $18,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Perrigo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 183,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 3,947.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

