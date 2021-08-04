Tiaa Fsb Has $17.95 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $17,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.52.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $343.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $191.29 and a one year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

