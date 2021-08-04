GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 4,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOB stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

