Short Interest in ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Declines By 14.6%

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,054,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PBYA opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. ProBility Media has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About ProBility Media

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing.

