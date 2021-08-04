Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.45 million and a PE ratio of 63.42.

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

