WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.37. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $54.11, with a volume of 135,808 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,490.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

