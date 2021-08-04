Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,100 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 514,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $623.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.