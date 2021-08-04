Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 150.20 ($1.96). Hays shares last traded at GBX 149.90 ($1.96), with a volume of 2,322,793 shares changing hands.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hays to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.79. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -301.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

