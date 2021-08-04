Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Up 0.3%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 95,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Data Knights Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.