Rain Therapeutics (RAIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Rain Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, analysts expect Rain Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RAIN stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 768,349 shares of company stock worth $11,871,869 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

