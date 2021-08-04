Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,057,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,594,000 after buying an additional 432,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,314,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,353,000 after buying an additional 617,847 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97. The company has a market capitalization of $459.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

