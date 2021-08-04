VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Down 6%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s stock price was down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 59,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 40,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VECT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get VectivBio alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.