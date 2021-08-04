Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $921.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.12.

OMER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

