LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $272,964,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $78,572,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $91,966,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 295.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,986,000 after purchasing an additional 520,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.27.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.