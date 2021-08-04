The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $170.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

