BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BBN opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

