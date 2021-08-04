BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of BBN opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.