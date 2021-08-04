Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Trading Up 7.9%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01.

Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCVEF)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Germany, Romania, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey, Georgia, Bulgaria, Sweden, India, Hungary, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

