Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 17.7% in July

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
Masco Company Profile
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
