Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Announces GBX 30 Dividend

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,239.47. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,482.43 ($32.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Morgan Sindall Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

