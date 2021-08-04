PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of PZC stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
