John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PDT opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

