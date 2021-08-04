John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declares Dividend of $0.10

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
PDT opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
