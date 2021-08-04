Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.18 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.490-$0.540 EPS.

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

