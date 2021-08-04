Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 14,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

