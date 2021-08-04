SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Yum China were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $30,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

