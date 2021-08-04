Spirit of America Management Corp NY Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $759,000. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $68.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

