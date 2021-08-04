SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banta Asset Management LP raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $351.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $261.41 and a 1-year high of $351.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.67.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

