SOL Capital Management CO Buys 4,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after buying an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $169.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

