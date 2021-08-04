780 Shares in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $134,000.

NYSEARCA SHYL opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.95.

