Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 494 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.50. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

