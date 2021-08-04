Country Trust Bank Purchases 180 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45.

