Old Port Advisors Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 54,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $5,323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 785,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.