SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 52.47%.

SIBN opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $263,791.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

