Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of -377.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

