Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 205,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.