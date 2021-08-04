IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $126.01 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $127.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

