Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday.

Leonardo stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

