Tornado Hits 1-Day Volume of $392,833.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Tornado has a total market cap of $389,159.88 and $392,833.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for about $64.86 or 0.00165444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00141349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,272.07 or 1.00174587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002657 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.72 or 0.00833380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.