Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.75

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RIII stock opened at GBX 2,470 ($32.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £186.24 million and a P/E ratio of 153.75. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a twelve month low of GBX 1,757.50 ($22.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,640 ($34.49). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,508.65.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

