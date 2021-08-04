Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.75

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
RIII stock opened at GBX 2,470 ($32.27) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £186.24 million and a P/E ratio of 153.75. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public has a twelve month low of GBX 1,757.50 ($22.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,640 ($34.49). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,508.65.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.