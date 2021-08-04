Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $2.57.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
