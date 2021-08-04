Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $2.57.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.