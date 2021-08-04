Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $66.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JCI. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

JCI opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $72.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

