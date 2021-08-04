$3.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.88. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 61.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $136.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

