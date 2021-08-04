EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

EVTC opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,048,000 after purchasing an additional 147,586 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

