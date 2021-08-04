Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.89 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOV. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.80 million, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.77. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

