Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of EVV stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

