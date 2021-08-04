Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of EVV stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.38.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
