Codex DNA (DNAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Codex DNA to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Codex DNA stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 target price for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

