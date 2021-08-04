PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.08.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.