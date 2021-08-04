IT Tech Packaging (ITP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of ITP opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. IT Tech Packaging has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.21.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Earnings History for IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

