IT Tech Packaging (ITP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of ITP opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. IT Tech Packaging has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.21.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

