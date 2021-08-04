Tiaa Fsb Buys 1,635 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $318.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $321.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

